The thunder has been rolling consistently for about twenty mminutes now, but only a light sprinkle recently began to fall. I see blue skies out from under the porch roof, the storm must be passing us to the south. It’s disconcerting, the constant rumble.

Perhaps it’s because I just finished reading about a family in Utah, in which 7 women in the family battled cancer, approximately 14 years after being exposed to radioactive fallout due to nuclear bomb testing in nearby Nevada. I’m reading about bombs, and the thunder just keeps rumbling.

“The price of obedience has become too high,” she says. And then, “Tolerating blind obedience in the name of patriotism of religion ultimately takes our lives.”

The thunder has been rolling now for about twenty minutes, but only a light sprinkle recently started. The thunder is incessant, but I still see blue sky from underneath the back porch roof. The storm must be passing by to the south, but the thunder feels as though it is looming, headed our way.

I thought about the news today, about the posts I’ve been seeing on facebook.

No wonder the thunder rattles me.

We don’t have television in our house. We’re not constantly exposed to the ridiculousness the majority of our country absorbs every day. We tune into society at large when we wish to, and of course, I still fight my facebook addiction. But I tell you, if this is how the election gets started, I will be tuning out a lot more in the months to come.

Ah, the rain falls heavier now, and the thunder, still rolling is farther away. Fat drops fall on the water and a cricket has started chirping from underneath the porch. Drops ping into the gutters as water rolls of the roof but I still see a patch of blue sky above the tree line. The cloud cover is thicker, but it is gray, not black and after an initial gust of wind, there’s barely a breeze.

The thunder is subsiding, but the rain remains. I’ve heard that radioactive rain falls on the West Coast, courtesy of Fukishima, but it’s hard to trust any news source these days. Just yesterday an local blog implied, without any interviewing of officials, that a professional arson attempt had been made on a local elementary school. I didn’t know who to be angrier with, the alleged arsonists, or the person who would be so irresponsible in presenting such poorly researched unreliable information.

The rain falls harder now, and a sparrow shelters in the nearby sassafras tree. I can see the green heron roosting in the willow on the island not sheltering at all from the rain. Herons enjoy the water, and don’t mind the occasional shower.

Once Terry Tempest Williams began learning more about the nuclear testing in her region – testing that still continues – she dreamt of women coming together to stop an act that was killing people, killing animals, and killing the earth. “They mocked the presumption of even-tempered beings and made promises that they would never fear the witch inside themselves.” Williams was a steadfast Mormon, a woman raised to be spiritual, patriotic, and for the most part – obedient.

As the rain lightens, and the rolling thunder becomes sporadic and fades, I think about her family, the women she nursed in their last moments, and I think about cancers that float in the air, in what we are fed, in watch we watch, in what we hear. Cancers of corrosive concepts and erosive ideas. Weak and twisted cancerous information that evokes an emotional response whether it is true or not. How waves of hatred and anger spread through our culture like a cancer distributed via cable and internet.

The rain has stopped, as has the thunder, that pensive, constant grumbling that spurred me to write. I hear the laughter at the neighbors as they sit on their porch – the grandchildren must be visiting, I also hear small squeals, and youthful giggling. The patch of blue sky has opened, and the storm moves on.