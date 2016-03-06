NOW PRINTING 18,000 MONTHLY COPIES!
by TwoLane 06 March, 2016, 3:05
Starting with the December 2015 issue, we have increased the number of monthly copies we print of Two-Lane Livin’ Magazine! Studies are showing that people are returning to their favorite reading medium–paper. Two-Lane Livin’ Magazine is as popular as ever! We still maintain our 99% readership rate!
Statistically, we are now reaching a potential 45,000 monthly readers. There is no better way to get your business name and message out to the households across Central West Virginia! Reach people where they live, in a medium they know and love, in a publication that presents them with useful, positive, healthy and practical information!
Two-Lane Livin’ is available free to readers at grocery stores, business offices, gas stations, restaurants, libraries, senior centers, rest areas, hair salons, retail stores — all across the region. The magazine reaches readers and consumers in 16 West Virginia counties, and into Washington County Ohio.
There has never been a better time or reason to consider advertising in Two-Lane Livin’ Magazine. Our advertising rates are affordable, and we offer free ad design and free changes monthly. Grow your business with an appearance in the region’s favorite paper!
Call 304-354-9132.
Similar Posts
NEW! FREE Monthly Email Newsletter
You may have noticed -- over the past six months, we have not been updating our web site. With me in grad school and with
What’s Going On? Behind the Scenes at TLL
Readers may or may not have noticed many of the changes happening with Two-Lane Livin' in the past six months. But as time passes, more
NEW! EMAIL NEWSLETTER!
ARCHIVE CATEGORIES:
- BODY / SPIRIT (108)
- FARM / GARDEN (492)
- FLIPBOOKS (7)
- FOOD / FAMILY (323)
- HOMESTEADING (141)
- MEMORIES / OLD TIMES (174)
- NATURE / OUTDOORS (399)
- PHOTOS / FOLKLORE (195)
- TWO-LANE NEWS (85)
- TWO-LANE TRAVEL (138)
- TWO-LANE VIDEO (14)
- WORDS / MUSINGS (39)