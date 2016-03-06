by TwoLane 06 March, 2016, 14:58

You may have noticed — over the past six months, we have not been updating our web site. With me in grad school and with our crawling internet speeds, online updates became too time consuming and frustrating. So, I simply stopped doing them, and began researching solutions.

Now we have satellite internet, and I am able to work with our web sites again without beating my head on the keyboard. However, I was still searching for an easy, non-time consuming way to share the information in our print edition with online readers.

Because we are unable to print enough copies to meet demand, we knew it was important to share our columns online, but we also wanted to offer added benefit to our print advertisers who support us. Thus, come this spring, we will be launching a free online flipbook edition of our print magazine! Readers across all devices will now be able to view our monthly magazine exactly as it was printed.

To accompany our online monthly flipbook, we will also be launching a free monthly email Newsletter. This newsletter will notify you when the newest flipbook edition is online, will keep you up to date on news and developments at our small press, and will highlight some great articles in our online archives from previous years. You’ll know when print copies of our new literary journal become available, and will be updated about our upcoming events and workshops.

Our monthly newsletter will be handled and managed through MailChimp, for security and management purposes. We will never share or sell your contact information, nor will be send you unrequested information or spam. You will be able to easily unsubscribe at any time.