It’s midnight, and we’re two movies into an Indiana Jones movie marathon. The Temple of Doom. Rain falls steady, but not pounding, a consistent shower washing the world. I should have gone to the garden today, should have picked the ripe tomatoes. All the early tomatoes blighted, I should be more attentive to the late ones that have flourished and are just now really starting to come on.

They’ll enjoy this drenching, those tomatoes.

The sound of the rain is comforting, an autumn patter in the darkness. The chorus of the droplets falling on a hillside of leafy trees, some of them already yellow and turning. The rhythm of metallic drips landing in the porch gutter, the splshhh of fat droplets impacting the landing at the front door.

The temperatures will drop now. Though it was nearly ninety today, jacket weather is upon us, tonight rain jackets – tomorrow evening or the next will be jean and flannel.

A katydid has slipped through the back door and now sits atop the lampshade, still, with antennae our in a v. I could, and should grab it up and take it back outside, but it’s not really bothering anyone sitting there, nearly neon green in the lamp light. Any sound or activity will draw the cat, and then I won’t have to worry about it any more.

Soon it will be too cool to leave the door open, screen door holes and all. We’ll be shit off from the personal patter of the rain, blocked from the breeze that blows low through the room. The rain is rinsing away the summer, and these trickling acoustics hint of the silent, snowy winter yet to come. It’s a sleepy song and I am tired, but the movie isn’t quite yet over. I’m so close to the happy ending.