Freezing Corn – the Easy Way
I love corn put up in the freezer. It is so much better than canned corn from the store – much better.
I used to do it the hard way. I would blanch the ears of corn, then put them in ice water in the kitchen sink to cool. This was very time consuming, messy, and used a lot of ice.
This is how I do it now. And, if you don’t want to make a sticky mess in your kitchen, do it outside.
First, you get a bunch of corn . . .
Shuck the corn and cut it off the cob . . .
Get a couple of big pots and put a stick of butter, 1 cup of water and 4 T. of sugar in each one . . .
Add 10 cups of cut off corn to each pot with the butter, water and sugar mixture . . .
I put three cups in each bag
If you are really feeling energetic, take the corn cobs and make corn cob jelly. Click here to see how I did that last year.
