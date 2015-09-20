NEW! FREE Monthly Email NewsletterYou may have noticed — over the past six months, NOW PRINTING 18,000 MONTHLY COPIES!Starting with the December 2015 issue, we have increased the What’s Going On? Behind the Scenes at TLLReaders may or may not have noticed many of the Responsive Redesign: Making Two-Lane More MobileWith a goal to be finished by the end of
Freezing Corn – the Easy Way

20 September, 2015, 21:08

I love corn put up in the freezer. It is so much better than canned corn from the store – much better.

I used to do it the hard way. I would blanch the ears of corn, then put them in ice water in the kitchen sink to cool. This was very time consuming, messy, and used a lot of ice.

This is how I do it now. And, if you don’t want to make a sticky mess in your kitchen, do it outside.

First, you get a bunch of corn . . .

Shuck the corn and cut it off the cob . . .

Get a couple of big pots and put a stick of butter, 1 cup of water and 4 T. of sugar in each one . . .

Add 10 cups of cut off corn to each pot with the butter, water and sugar mixture . . .

Bring to a boil and boil for 3 minutes
Pour the corn into containers to cool . . .

Then fill your freezer bags!

                                I put three cups in each bag

I don’t know what I would do without my freezers.

If you are really feeling energetic, take the corn cobs and make corn cob jelly. Click here to see how I did that last year.

Have you put up any food this summer?
