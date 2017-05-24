The February issue of Two-Lane Livin’ Magazine includes our recipe for Sweet Potato Crescent Rolls, Yoga exercises for neck and shoulder relief, and thoughts on the lost art of writing things down. Learn about natural antibiotics, antivirals and immune boosters, about walking in the woods and aimlessly wondering. Thoughts on Valentine’s Day. Hear the explanation of the steam boat in the cornfield.

Two-Lane Livin’ Magazine is available in print throughout central West Virginia. With a 99% readership rate, print copies go fast. If you prefer to read Two-Lane Livin’ in print and want to ensure you never miss a copy, consider subscribing to the print edition.

